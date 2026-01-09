Chargers vs. Patriots prediction: Odds, picks, best bets, player props for NFL Wild Card game

Sunday Night Football and the “Road to Super Bowl LX” heads to Foxborough for a Wild Card meeting between the Los Angeles Chargers and the AFC East champion New England Patriots. The Chargers are making their second postseason appearance in as many seasons under Head Coach Jim Harbaugh, while the Patriots are playing their first playoff game with quarterback Drake Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel.

The Chargers finished second in the AFC West for the second straight season under Harbaugh. Last season, Justin Herbert threw four interceptions, and the Chargers lost in Houston to the Texans, 32-12. Vrabel led New England to a 10-win improvement this season - tied for the largest win total increase in NFL history (the Pats went 4-13 and finished last in the AFC East in each of the previous two seasons). The Patriots are back in the playoffs for the first time since the 2021 season after winning their first division title since Tom Brady’s last season with the team (2019).

New England won the last playoff meeting between these two teams taking the 2018 Divisional Round matchup, 41-28. The Chargers won at Baltimore in the Wild Card Round that postseason before losing that game at Gillette Stadium. New England went on to win SB LIII against the Rams that postseason but have yet to win a playoff game since (0-2). Actually, the Chargers have not won a playoff game since that postseason either. Only two current Chargers – WR Keenan Allen and S Derwin James – actually played in their last playoff win which is two more than the number of Patriots who played in their last playoff win.

These two franchises may be winless in the playoffs since 2018, but Mike Vrabel is not. The first-year Pats’ coach was the head coach of Tennessee in 2019, and his Titans defeated New England in Foxborough, 20-13, in what would turn out to be Brady’s last game as a Patriot.

Lets dive into the matchup a little deeper and look at the playoff history of these teams, their current quarterbacks, injuries, and a few stats and trends for each.

Game Details and How to Watch: Chargers at Patriots live Sunday

Date: Sunday, January 11, 2026

Sunday, January 11, 2026 Time: 8PM EST

8PM EST Site: Gillette Stadium

Gillette Stadium City: Foxborough, MA

Foxborough, MA Network/Streaming: NBC / Peacock

Game Odds: Chargers at Patriots

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Los Angeles Chargers (+160), New England Patriots (-192)

Los Angeles Chargers (+160), New England Patriots (-192) Spread: Patriots -3.5 (-108)

Patriots -3.5 (-108) Total: 45.5 points

This game sits right where it opened New England -3.5 with the Toal set at 45.5.

Playoff History: Chargers at Patriots

Los Angeles Chargers

All-Time Playoffs: 12-20

Wild Card Round: 6-4

Divisional Round: 4-8

AFC Championship: 1-3

Super Bowl: 0-1

Pre-1966: 1-4

New England Patriots

All-Time Playoffs: 37-22

Wild Card Round: 4-6

Divisional Round: 16-6

AFCChampionship: 11-4

Super Bowl: 6-5

Pre-1966: 0-1

Quarterback Matchup: Chargers at Patriots

Chargers Starting QB: Justin Herbert

Last Game: 12/27 vs. Houston – 21-32, 236yds, 1TD, 1INT, Sacked 5 times, 6 carries for 37yds rushing

Season: 16GP, 340-512, 3727yds, 26TDs, 13INTs, Sacked 54 times, 83 carries for 498yds rushing

Patriots Starting QB: Drake Maye

Last Game: 1/4 vs. Miami – 14-18, 191yds, 1TD, 0INTs, Sacked 47 time, 103 carries for 450yds rushing

Season: 17GP, 354-492, 4394yds, 31TDs, 8INTs, Sacked 47 times, 103 carries for 450yds rushing

Chargers at Patriots: Team Stats and Betting Trends

The Chargers are 8-8-1 ATS this season

The Patriots are 11-6 ATS this season

The OVER has cashed in 6 of the Chargers’ 17 games this season (6-10-1)

The OVER has cashed in 11 of the Patriots’ 17 games this season (11-5-1)

Since the playoffs expanded to 14 teams in 2020, #7 seeds are 1-9 in the Wild Card Round (#7 Green Bay won at #2 Dallas in the 2023 postseason)

Only 5 teams have won 3 straight road games enroute to making the Super Bowl (1985 Patriots – Lost SB, 2005 Steelers – Won SB, 2007 Giants – Won SB, 2010 Packers - Won SB, 2020 Bucs – Won SB)

For the first time since the 1998 season, back when Dan Marino and John Elway were still starting quarterbacks, the NFL playoffs won’t feature at least one of Patrick Mahomes , Tom Brady , or Peyton Manning

and were still starting quarterbacks, the NFL playoffs won’t feature at least one of , , or Justin Herbert is 0-2 in the playoffs

is 0-2 in the playoffs Drake Maye is making his playoff debut

is making his playoff debut Herbert now has the 2nd-most passing yards by a QB through their first 6 seasons (24,820), behind only Peyton Manning (24,885)

Herbert’s 163 TD passes are 6th-most by any QB through their first six seasons

Herbert was pressured 263 times (per PFF), the most of any QB in the NFL

Herbert was sacked a franchise-record 54 times this season (3rd -most in NFL), behind LV’s Geno Smith and TEN’s Cam Ward (both 55)

and TEN’s (both 55) The Chargers have used 11 different starting OL combinations this season (T-most w/ Carolina)

Since 2000 ( Bill Belichick’s first season as Pats’ head coach), the Patriots have 30 postseason wins (at least 10 more than any other team)

first season as Pats’ head coach), the Patriots have 30 postseason wins (at least 10 more than any other team) The Patriots are 23-5 (.821) in postseason home games – the 2nd-highest win percentage all-time (Cardinals are 5-0)

The Patriots’ 17 opponents this season had a combined .391 winning percentage during the regular season (the easiest schedule in the league - next lowest was DEN - .422)

The Patriots had only 3 games against teams that ended the regular season with a winning record, going 1-2 in those games (split vs. the Bills and lost vs. the Steelers)

Drake Maye led the NFL in passer rating (113.5), yards/attempt (8.9) and completion percentage (72%)

led the NFL in passer rating (113.5), yards/attempt (8.9) and completion percentage (72%) The Pats are 7-0 when Maye is sacked fewer than three times (7-3 when he is sacked 3+ times)

Wild Card Preview: Chargers vs. Patriots Mike Florio and Chris Simms envision a "coin-flip" game between the Chargers and Patriots in Drake Maye's playoff debut on NBC and Peacock, expressing faith in OC Josh McDaniels to "crack the code" of DC Jesse Minter.

Chargers Player Injuries

RB Omarion Hampton (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game WR Keandre Lambert-Smith (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Bud Dupree (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Elijah Molden (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Del’Shawn Phillips (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game S Kendall Williamson (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Austin Deculus (oblique) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Patriots Player Injuries

WR Kayshon Boutte (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Verderian Lowe (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game LG Jared Wilson (concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(concussion) is questionable for Sunday’s game C Garrett Bradbury (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game NT Khyiris Tonga (foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(foot) is questionable for Sunday’s game LB Harold Landry III (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

(knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game OT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld Best Bets

Best bets our model is projecting for this week’s game between the Chargers and the Patriots

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Chargers on the Moneyline.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Chargers on the Moneyline. Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Chargers +3.5.

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Chargers +3.5. Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 45.5.

