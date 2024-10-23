 Skip navigation
St. Louis Blues’ Robert Thomas out 6 weeks with a broken ankle

  
Published October 23, 2024 04:53 PM
Robert Thomas

Oct 10, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; St. Louis Blues center Robert Thomas (18) during the first period against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center at San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

Stan Szeto/Stan Szeto-Imagn Images

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis Blues forward Robert Thomas will miss at least six weeks with a broken right ankle, the team announced.

The Blues put Thomas on injured reserve after he took a puck off the ankle early in the third period of their loss against Winnipeg. General manager Doug Armstrong said Thomas would be evaluated in six weeks.

Thomas is the latest St. Louis player to get knocked out of the lineup. Defenseman Nick Leddy landed on IR because of a lower-body injury.

The Blues opened the season 4-3-0 without Torey Krug and others available. Krug will miss the entire season after undergoing ankle surgery.

Forward Oskar Sundqvist took Thomas’ spot on the roster after the 30-year-old Swede was activated for the first time this season. Sundqvist has not played since tearing the ACL in his right knee on March 25, and he could return at Toronto.

St. Louis also this week signed defenseman Jake Neighbours to a two-year extension worth $7.5 million. Neighbours will count $3.75 million against the salary cap for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 NHL seasons.