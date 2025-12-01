 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virginia Cavaliers
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Mark Stoops
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Lions - Thursday Night Football prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_quarterfinalpreview_251201.jpg
NBA Cup quarterfinal predictions and picks
nbc_nba_askkb_251201.jpg
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
nbc_ffhh_keenanallen_251201.jpg
Which Chargers’ weapons can be started in fantasy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Virginia Cavaliers
NC State and Virginia are set to open the 2026 college football season in Brazil
Mark Stoops
Kentucky fires SEC’s longest-tenured coach in Mark Stoops in his 13th season
NFL: Kansas City Chiefs at Dallas Cowboys
Cowboys vs. Lions - Thursday Night Football prediction: Odds, expert picks, QBs, injury update, trends, stats

Top Clips

nbc_nba_quarterfinalpreview_251201.jpg
NBA Cup quarterfinal predictions and picks
nbc_nba_askkb_251201.jpg
How does Spurs offense look when Wemby returns?
nbc_ffhh_keenanallen_251201.jpg
Which Chargers’ weapons can be started in fantasy?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident

  
Published December 1, 2025 01:52 PM
Jimmy Snuggerud

Nov 8, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Blues right wing Jimmy Snuggerud (21) looks on during a game against the Seattle Kraken in the third period at Enterprise Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

Joe Puetz/Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

ST. LOUIS — Jimmy Snuggerud is expected to miss at least six weeks with a left wrist injury that requires surgery, and fellow St. Louis Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko also is out a significant amount of time after sustaining burns to his legs in a home accident.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced Snuggerud will go on injured reserve and be re-evaluated in six weeks and Toropchenko is being listed as week to week. No other details were provided.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League in a corresponding roster move. He could make his NHL debut as soon as at home against Anaheim.

Snuggerud is tied for 10th among NHL rookies in scoring with 11 points in 26 games. Toropchenko was ejected from the Blues’ most recent game for injuring Utah’s Logan Cooley with a knee-on-knee hit.