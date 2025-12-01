Blues’ Jimmy Snuggerud having wrist surgery, Alexey Toropchenko out after burning legs in home accident

ST. LOUIS — Jimmy Snuggerud is expected to miss at least six weeks with a left wrist injury that requires surgery, and fellow St. Louis Blues forward Alexey Toropchenko also is out a significant amount of time after sustaining burns to his legs in a home accident.

General manager Doug Armstrong announced Snuggerud will go on injured reserve and be re-evaluated in six weeks and Toropchenko is being listed as week to week. No other details were provided.

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League in a corresponding roster move. He could make his NHL debut as soon as at home against Anaheim.

Snuggerud is tied for 10th among NHL rookies in scoring with 11 points in 26 games. Toropchenko was ejected from the Blues’ most recent game for injuring Utah’s Logan Cooley with a knee-on-knee hit.