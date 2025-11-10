 Skip navigation
Capitals’ Pierre-Luc Dubois expected to miss 3-4 months after surgery for abdominal, adductor issues

  
Published November 9, 2025 07:53 PM
NHL: Washington Capitals at Dallas Stars

Oct 28, 2025; Dallas, Texas, USA; Washington Capitals left wing Pierre-Luc Dubois (80) skates against the Dallas Stars during the game between the Stars and the Capitals at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

WASHINGTON — Capitals forward Pierre-Luc Dubois is expected to miss three to four months after having surgery Friday for injuries to his abdominal and adductor muscles.

The team announced that timeline Sunday. Dubois does not have a point in six games this season and hasn’t played since Oct. 31.

The 27-year-old Dubois was coming off a big bounce-back season in 2024-25, when he had 20 goals and 46 assists for a career-high 66 points.

After winning six of its first eight games, Washington has now dropped six of its last seven. The Capitals play at Carolina on Tuesday night.