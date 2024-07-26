 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
Throw rankings out window as Trevor Gutschewski meets Tyler Watts in U.S. Junior final
Austin Hays
Phillies deal OF Pache, RP Domínguez to Baltimore for 2023 All-Star OF Hays
Devin Williams
Brewers hopeful that closer Devin Williams could make his 2024 debut ‘in the next few days’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_3mord2hl_240726.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 2
nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 U.S. Junior Amateur
Throw rankings out window as Trevor Gutschewski meets Tyler Watts in U.S. Junior final
Austin Hays
Phillies deal OF Pache, RP Domínguez to Baltimore for 2023 All-Star OF Hays
Devin Williams
Brewers hopeful that closer Devin Williams could make his 2024 debut ‘in the next few days’

Top Clips

nbc_golf_3mord2hl_240726.jpg
Highlights: 3M Open 2024, Round 2
nbc_golf_junioramateur_240726.jpg
Highlights: 2024 U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_golf_NeSmithint_240726.jpg
NeSmith discusses strong start at 3M Open

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Orioles acquire right-handed starter Zach Eflin from Tampa Bay for 3 minor leaguers

  
Published July 26, 2024 05:58 PM
Evaluating Orioles as a bet to win AL East
July 18, 2024 06:00 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick discuss the Baltimore Orioles as a bet to win the AL East over the New York Yankees, breaking down the weaknesses of each squad after the All-Star break.

BALTIMORE — The Orioles bolstered their starting rotation Friday, acquiring right-hander Zach Eflin from the Tampa Bay Rays for three minor leaguers.

AL East-leading Baltimore is trying for its second straight division title, but the Orioles have had to work around season-ending injuries to starting pitchers Kyle Bradish, John Means and Tyler Wells. The 30-year-old Eflin is 5-7 with a 4.09 ERA.

Baltimore not only could use help in the rotation this year, but also in 2025 - because of those injuries and ace Corbin Burnes’ eligibility for free agency. Eflin is signed through 2025 and due to make $18 million next year.

Tampa Bay will play Baltimore $1 million as part of the deal, covering the amount of the assignment bonus in Eflin’s contract. The Rays obtained outfielder Matthew Etzel, right-hander Jackson Baumeister and utilityman Mac Horvath from Baltimore’s deep farm system.

The Rays signed Eflin to a $40 million, three-year deal before the 2023 season. He went 16-8 with a 3.50 ERA last year, setting career highs in strikeouts (186) and innings pitched (177 2/3).

Earlier Friday, the Orioles added some help for their bullpen when they acquired reliever Seranthony Domínguez and outfielder Cristian Pache from Philadelphia for outfielder Austin Hays. Their rotation depth was also shaky, however.

Burnes and Grayson Rodriguez have been strong, but journeyman Albert Suarez and rookie Cade Povich have had to make a combined 20 starts, and Baltimore brought up Chayce McDermott to make his big league debut earlier this week.

The Rays, meanwhile, continue to behave like sellers after dealing outfielder Randy Arozarena to Seattle. Tampa Bay was 52-51 entering play Friday, four games behind a wild card position. Horvath was ranked as Baltimore’s No. 10 prospect by MLB Pipeline and Baumeister was No. 17.

The Orioles also announced Friday that they designated right-hander Vinny Nittoli for assignment.