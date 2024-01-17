 Skip navigation
NHL postpones Blackhawks-Sabres in Buffalo because of snow-related travel restrictions

  
Published January 17, 2024 01:18 PM
Buffalo Snow

Jan 15, 2024; Orchard Park, New York, USA; A snow plow clears snow at the 2024 AFC wild card game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kirby Lee/Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL has postponed the game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Buffalo Sabres because of travel restrictions in western New York for extreme winter weather.

The league announced the game would instead be played Thursday night. There’s a travel ban in place for the city of Buffalo and local executives were hoping the league would move back the game in the name of public safety.

The Blackhawks had made it to town, which is usually enough for the NHL to decide to go on with a game, but a lake effect storm was projected to dump 2 feet of snow on the region.

This postponement comes after the NFL pushed back the playoff game between the Bills and Pittsburgh Steelers from Sunday to Monday for the last round of snow that hit the area last weekend. The game went ahead Monday with snow in the stands and Buffalo winning 31-17.