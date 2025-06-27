Sabres newcomers Josh Doan and Michael Kesselring eager to end Buffalo’s 14-season playoff drought

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Forward Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring fully are aware of the Buffalo Sabres’ past struggles, and eager to play roles in transforming the team into a winner.

“As a duo, we have to kind of wear it as a badge of honor, that they wanted to bring us in to help this group win,” Doan said during a Zoom call after he and Kesselring were acquired by Buffalo in a trade with the Utah Mammoth.

“I think this group is going in the right direction, and they have the right guys to go in that direction,” the 23-year-old added. “It might be one or two pieces or a couple of more to fix that. And that’s what they’re trying to do.”

If anything, their desire to be part of a winner is fueled further by having yet to make the playoffs after opening their careers in Arizona and then falling short in Utah’s first season last year.

“It’s never fun bouncing around, leaving friends, leaving teammates,” said the 25-year-old Kesselring, who has gone from being traded in March 2023 by Edmonton to Arizona and then making the move to Utah as a new NHL franchise last summer.

“It makes it even more of a reason I want to succeed here,” he added. “You want to be one of those guys that’s part of the solution.”

The two newcomers — and roommates last season — represent the latest roster makeover for a Sabres team in the midst of an NHL-record 14-season playoff drought. They were acquired in a trade that sent promising forward and two-time 25-goal-scorer JJ Peterka to Utah.

“We needed some scoring and we felt that could be answered with JJ who’s not only a goal-scorer but somebody in the same age range as most of the players on our team,” Mammoth GM Bill Armstrong said of the 23-year-old Peterka, who was signed to a five-year $38.5 million contract.

What Doan and Kesselring lack in offense in having scored 12 career goals each over a combined 218 NHL career games, they make up in bringing a physical style of play to a Sabres team that’s been knocked for being soft.

In February, Buffalo players faced criticism for failing to step up when Tage Thompson lay hurt on the ice after being bowled over by New Jersey’s Stefan Noesen in what was deemed an illegal hit. The Sabres held a team meeting afterward to specifically address their lack of response.

At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, Doan has developed a reputation for being a solid forechecking player, who doesn’t shy away from hitting.

“It’s the most fun way to play hockey being a little bit of a pest on the ice,” said Doan, the son of longtime Arizona Coyotes star Shane Doan.

Kesselring is listed at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, and noted for his rugged style and hard shot.

“I’m not the biggest fan of fighting, but I like to think I’m a good teammate. And when it has to happen, it has to happen,” he said.

Doan will likely fill a third-line role. Kesselring has the opportunity to use his defensive ability to complement the more offensively oriented Owen Power.

Both are familiar with Thompson after playing with him at the world championships in May in helping the U.S. win its first tournament title since 1993.

“That just fueled the fire to play in big games like that,” Kesselring said of competing at the worlds in Sweden. “It really helped me mature as a player and it helped me realize what it takes to win at this high level.”

Kesselring also played with Sabres forward Jason Zucker in Arizona, and was a college teammate of Buffalo goalie Devon Levi at Northeastern.

“I know a lot of guys in that room and I think there’s a lot of talent here,” Kesselring said. “And there’s no reason we can’t turn it around pretty quick.”