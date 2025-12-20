What NFL games are on today: Week 16 Saturday schedule, TV channels, live stream info, kick off times

Week 16 of the NFL continues today with two back-to-back games on the Saturday schedule. The action kicks off at 5:00 PM ET when the Philadelphia Eagles take on the Washington Commanders.

The Commanders have already been eliminated from playoff contention, but look to finish the season strong despite the frustrating year they’ve had. Jayden Daniels will not play for the remainder of the season as he recovers from aggravating his dislocated left elbow.

The Eagles can clinch the NFC East and make history with a win on Saturday. They would become the first repeat champions in the NFC East in 20 seasons. The last time this happened was when Philadelphia won four straight division titles from 2001 to 2004.

After the Eagles vs Commanders game, the Green Bay Packers face the Chicago Bears at 8:30 PM. Either team can clinch a playoff berth with a win today and a Detroit Lions loss. The Lions play the Steelers on Sunday at 4:25 PM ET.

Click here to subscribe to Peacock and follow all the NFL action all season long!

RELATED: PFT’s Week 16 2025 NFL power rankings - Broncos on top

10 Fantasy Football Takeaways from Week 15: Kyle Pitts rises, Justin Jefferson falls On the heels of a historic performance, Kyle Pitts is rising up the fantasy ranks ahead of Week 16. Justin Jefferson, on the other hand, is in freefall.

What NFL games are on today?

*All times are listed as ET.

Saturday, December 20:

Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders, 5:00 p.m. (Fox)

Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears, 8:20 p.m. ( Fox)

Recent injuries won’t deter NFL’s push for 18 games Sunday’s injuries to two of the NFL’s biggest stars will not deter the league’s quest for one more regular-season game.

RELATED: A win on Saturday would make Eagles first team to repeat as NFC East champions since 2004

When: Tomorrow, Sunday, December 21

Tomorrow, Sunday, December 21 Where: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland Time: Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America

Live coverage begins at 7:00 PM ET with Football Night in America TV Channel: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Peacock

NFL Week 16 Preview - Patriots vs Ravens:

NFL Week 16 Preview: Patriots vs. Ravens In a game with huge playoff implications, Chris Simms and Mike Florio discuss if the New England Patriots can bounce back against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football.

Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Week 16 Rankings and Streamers Eric Samulski breaks down his fantasy football defense rankings for Week 16 of the NFL season

How to watch Sunday Night Football on NBC and Peacock

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

NFL on Xfinity:

Limited-Time Holiday Event! Unwrap Xfinity’s best price and skip the buffering on gameday! Get the most reliable, fiber-powered Gig Wi-Fi, for $50/mo. for all 5 years. Plus save $3,000 over AT&T and Verizon. No contract. No Commitment.**



Includes 2 years of Peacock premium at no extra cost ($10.99/mo. value)

Wi-Fi equipment & Unlimited data at no extra cost

1 year of Unlimited Mobile, on us

Free self- install kit

**Xfinity Offer ends 12/21. New Xfinity Internet customers. Restrictions apply. Autopay with stored bank account and paperless billing required. Taxes and fees extra and subject. to change. Reliability: Xfinity Internet is powered by fiber and connected to premises coaxial cable. Comparison based on promotional and post-promotional pries for 1 Gig Internet. 1 Unlimited line, and Peacock Premium over 5 years (as of 11/24/25). Mobile: Reduced speeds after 30GB of usage/line. Data thresholds may vary. Xfinity Mobile requires Xfinity Int.