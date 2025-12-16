PFT’s Week 16 2025 NFL power rankings: Broncos on top

1. Broncos (last week No. 2; 12-2): If they get the No. 1 seed, it could to be very hard to keep them from getting to the Super Bowl.

2. Rams (No. 3; 11-3): Bring on the Seahawks.

3. Seahawks (No. 4; 11-3): Bring on the Rams.

4. Bills (No. 6; 10-4): They’re peaking at the right time.

5. Patriots (No. 1; 11-3): They’ll need to put that choke job behind them, quickly.

6. Jaguars (No. 7; 10-4): Beat the Broncos on Sunday, and they’ll get all the respect they can handle. And then some.

7. Bears (No. 8; 10-4): Caleb Williams keeps getting better.

8. Texans (No. 9; 9-5): A Super Bowl run isn’t nearly as crazy as it once would have sounded.

9. 49ers (No. 10; 10-4): Don’t be surprised if they go deep into the playoffs.

10. Packers (No. 5; 9-4-1): It will not be easy to get over losing Micah Parsons.

11. Chargers (No. 11; 10-4): They’ve fully taken on the mindset of their head coach.

12. Eagles (No. 13; 9-5): Crisis averted.

13. Lions (No. 12; 8-6): They’ll be dangerous if they qualify.

14. Steelers (No. 14; 8-6): Maybe the Lions game will come down to another Aaron Rodgers Hail Mary at Ford Field.

15. Ravens (No. 20; 7-7): Lamar Jackson finally looks like his old self.

16. Panthers (No. 15; 7-7): The Saints have thrown a Hurricane on the Panthers’ playoff chances.

17. Colts (No. 16; 8-6): If the Philip Rivers storyline had been pitched as a film, it would have been rejected as not believable.

18. Vikings (No. 22; 6-8): NINE is giving the Vikings a few things to think about.

19. Cowboys (No. 17; 6-7-1): It was fun while it lasted.

20. Buccaneers (No. 18; 7-7): Todd Bowles nearly dropped more “F” bombs after the game than his team scored during it.

21. Chiefs (No. 19; 6-8): Yes, there can be worse days than being blown out in the Super Bowl.

22. Falcons (No. 24; 5-9): Kirk Cousins can still play. Who will he play for next year?

23. Dolphins (No. 21; 6-8): Narratives become narratives for a reason.

24. Saints (No. 25; 4-10): Shoughin-A.

25. Bengals (No. 23; 4-10): “Relax, guy! It was Free Snow day!”

26. Commanders (No. 30; 4-10): The free fall has ended, but it really doesn’t matter.

27. Titans (No. 26; 2-12): Will they nail the next coaching hire?

28. Browns (No. 27; 3-11): The house cleaning can be sponsored by Dude Wipes, too.

29. Jets (No. 28; 3-11): Head coach with expertise in defense fires his defensive coordinator?

30. Cardinals (No. 29; 3-11): Trey McBride deserves better.

31. Giants (No. 31; 2-12): They almost effed around and effed up their draft position.

32. Raiders (No. 32; 2-12): They should be happy the NFL doesn’t have relegation.