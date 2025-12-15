 Skip navigation
Commanders shutting down Jayden Daniels for rest of 2025

  
Published December 15, 2025 03:43 PM

Jayden Daniels will not play again in 2025.

Via Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Commanders are shutting down Daniels as he continues to recover from aggravating his dislocated left elbow.

Rapoport notes that Daniels was re-evaluated on Monday and was not medically cleared. With the quarterback expected to be medically ruled out for Saturday’s game against Philadelphia and then a quick turnaround for a Christmas Day game against the Cowboys on a Thursday, the Commanders made the final decision to end Daniels’ second season on Monday.

The 2024 AP offensive rookie of the year, Daniels led the Commanders to the NFC Championship Game in his first season. But things did not go nearly as well for Daniels in Year 2, as knee, hamstring, and elbow injuries have all limited him to just seven games.

While Daniels was able to make seven starts in 2025, he played — at most — three games in a row.

Daniels finished 2025 having completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 1,262 yards with eight touchdowns and three interceptions. He rushed fur 278 yards with two touchdowns, averaging 4.8 yards per attempt.

Marcus Mariota is now set to start Washington’s last three games against Philadelphia, Dallas, and Philadelphia, respectively. He’s completed 62.0 percent of his passes this season for 1,600 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions while rushing for 298 yards with one TD.