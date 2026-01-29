Mike Vrabel: “Not much” concern over Drake Maye’s shoulder injury

Patriots quarterback Drake Maye was listed on the team’s estimated Wednesday injury report as limited due to a right shoulder issue.

But head coach Mike Vrabel reiterated to reporters on Thursday that he doesn’t have much concern about the quarterback’s potential availability for Super Bowl LX.

“I try not to have a whole lot of concern,” Vrabel said in his press conference. ”I just want to try to prepare the football team, make sure that everybody’s ready, that we all have a plan, not to surprise anybody and make sure that our guys are focusing on the first- and second-down plan.”

Vrabel later added that the Patriots won’t do much differently from a practice standpoint due to Maye’s shoulder.

“I think we’re going to operate as we normally would here on a Wednesday,” Vrabel said. “Even though it’s Thursday, this is a Wednesday for us, and that’s kind of how we’ll approach it.”

The Patriots will issue two more injury reports this week before heading to the Bay Area for the final game of the 2025 season over the weekend.