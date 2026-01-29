Giants request OC interview with Jim Bob Cooter

There’s another team with interest in Jim Bob Cooter to be their offensive coordinator.

Per Peter Schrager of ESPN, Cooter will meet with the Giants to discuss that team’s OC vacancy.

The Giants were likely to hire Todd Monken to be the club’s first offensive coordinator under new head coach John Harbaugh. But the Browns interrupted those plans by hiring Monken as their head coach. So now, the Giants will have to pivot.

Cooter has been with the Colts since 2023. He was previously an offensive coordinator with the Lions from 2016-2018. He’s also spent time with the Chiefs, Broncos, Jets, Eagles, and Jaguars.

Philadelphia has also expressed interest in Cooter as a potential option at offensive coordinator.

New York has reportedly requested an interview with Broncos passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach Davis Webb as well.