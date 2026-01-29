 Skip navigation
Cowboys hire former Cardinals CBs coach Ryan Smith

  
Published January 29, 2026 03:41 PM

The Cowboys have hired Cardinals cornerbacks coach Ryan Smith, according to multiple reports.

Smith is at the team’s training facility today for a perfunctory meeting.

He spent three seasons with the Cardinals after spending the 2022 season in the same role at Northwestern.

The Cowboys also have in-person interviews with former Ravens defensive coordinator Zach Orr and Colorado defensive coordinator Robert Livingston, Todd Archer of ESPN reports. Livingston previously coached the safeties with the Bengals.

Orr previously interviewed for the team’s defensive coordinator position.