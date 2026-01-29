 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_drakemaye_260129.jpg
Maye’s shoulder ‘something to keep an eye on’
nbc_pft_superbowl_260129.jpg
Patriots face ‘biggest challenge’ yet vs. Seahawks
nbc_pft_bnix_260129.jpg
Nix claps back at Payton regarding ankle injury

Other PFT Content

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
NFLPA report card helped spur Broncos to build new facility with improved locker room

  
Published January 29, 2026 04:24 PM

Some NFL owners have complained about the NFL Players Association’s annual team report card, but other owners think it provides them with useful information. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner says it spurred his team to improve its locker room.

The Broncos are moving into a new facility this offseason, and Penner said the F grade the Broncos got for their locker room on last year’s NFLPA report card is one of the reasons they prioritized having a much better locker room in the new facility.

“I think everybody always wants to get A’s on their test,” Penner said. “I think you get some good inputs from that and we try to be responsive to that. I look forward to seeing what’s in there. The last couple surveys, players have said our locker room is not great, it’s too small. We might have gotten an F on that, and that’s why we’re building a new facility. Not the only reason, but one of them.”

Rather than fight the NFLPA over the report card, owners who want to win listen to what the players have to say, and do what they can to make sure the players are provided with they need to be at their best on game days.