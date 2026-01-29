NFLPA report card helped spur Broncos to build new facility with improved locker room

Some NFL owners have complained about the NFL Players Association’s annual team report card, but other owners think it provides them with useful information. Broncos owner and CEO Greg Penner says it spurred his team to improve its locker room.

The Broncos are moving into a new facility this offseason, and Penner said the F grade the Broncos got for their locker room on last year’s NFLPA report card is one of the reasons they prioritized having a much better locker room in the new facility.

“I think everybody always wants to get A’s on their test,” Penner said. “I think you get some good inputs from that and we try to be responsive to that. I look forward to seeing what’s in there. The last couple surveys, players have said our locker room is not great, it’s too small. We might have gotten an F on that, and that’s why we’re building a new facility. Not the only reason, but one of them.”

Rather than fight the NFLPA over the report card, owners who want to win listen to what the players have to say, and do what they can to make sure the players are provided with they need to be at their best on game days.