Giants request to interview Alex Tanney for their OC job

The Giants have requested to interview Colts passing game coordinator Alex Tanney for their offensive coordinator position, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Tanney is a former Giants quarterback who played in New York from 2018-20.

He has served in his current role for two seasons.

Tanney began his NFL coaching career in 2021 with the Eagles. He was an offensive quality control coach for one season before becoming the assistant quarterbacks coach and offensive assistant in 2022 and then the quarterbacks coach in 2023.

The Giants are seeking a new offensive coordinator under John Harbaugh. They fired Mike Kafka, who was the team’s offensive coordinator and then interim head coach last season after the firing of Brian Daboll.