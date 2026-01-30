Rams hire Bubba Ventrone as their special teams coach

The Rams have hired Bubba Ventrone as their special teams coordinator, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Rams fired special teams coordinator Chase Blackburn last month after a series of blunders by the unit in a 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks. Assistant special teams coach Ben Kotwica finished the season as the interim coordinator, but the Rams muffed a punt in the NFC Championship Game.

The Steelers also requested to interview Ventrone.

Ventrone was the assistant head coach and special teams coordinator for three seasons on Cleveland’s staff. He has also coached for the Colts and Patriots since concluding a playing career that saw him spend time with the 49ers, Browns and Patriots.