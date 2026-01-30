Falcons announce Ian Cunningham as their new GM

The Falcons announced the hiring of Ian Cunningham as their new General Manager.

Cunningham, who arrives in Atlanta after four seasons with the Bears as assistant GM, will report directly to the team’s president of football, Matt Ryan.

“It was evident through our rigorous interview process that Ian was the right choice for our General Manager position,’ Ryan said in a statement. “His vision for our team and organization aligned exactly with the type of leader we were seeking to help take the Falcons to the next level. Throughout Ian’s career, including Super Bowl championships in Baltimore and Philadelphia, Ian has demonstrated the drive and focus it takes to build championship contenders and put them in the position to win games. We love his broad and deep experience across every aspect of talent evaluation and know he’s learned from some of the best in the league. Pairing him with coach [Kevin] Stefanski is exciting for us, and we can’t wait to see them bring our shared vision to life in everything we do starting right now.”

The Bears acquired four players who earned three All-Pro honors and four Pro Bowl selections during Cunningham’s time in Chicago. The 2025 Chicago offense finished sixth in the NFL in total offense, with 13 of 15 players who played at least 400 snaps acquired during Cunningham’s tenure.

“It’s truly an honor to be the General Manager of the Atlanta Falcons, and I couldn’t be more thankful to Arthur Blank, Matt Ryan, Greg Beadles, Josh Blank and the entire search committee for believing in me,” Cunningham said. “As a Falcons fan growing up in Roswell when the Dirty Birds were rolling, the Braves were on fire and the city was hosting the Summer Olympics, I lived the passion of Atlanta sports fans and I can’t wait to be part of bringing that fire and energy back to the city. It’s been incredible to build a relationship with Matt over the last several weeks and to have an immediate connection with Kevin. I can’t wait to work with both of these great football minds to put a team on the field everyone will be very excited about. We all share the same vision for what the Atlanta Falcons should and will be and it’s time to work.”