Bijan Robinson excited to play in Kevin Stefanski, Tommy Rees’ offense

Falcons running back Bijan Robinson approves of his new head coach and offensive coordinator.

Robinson was mic’d up while talking to Pro Bowl teammates, and he talked about how excited he is to play for new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski, and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, who will call the plays in the Falcons’ offense.

“Kevin Stefanski, he’s fire bro,” Robinson said. “I like him a lot, and his offensive scheme. Tommy Rees, he’s the OC, but he’ll call the plays.”

Robinson has completed three years of his rookie contract, which likely means he’s looking for a new deal this offseason. He’d like to sign a long-term deal that makes him the highest-paid running back in football, and keeps him playing for Stefanski in Atlanta for years to come.