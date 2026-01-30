Patriots DC Terrell Williams will travel with the team to the Super Bowl

Patriots defensive coordinator Terrell Williams will travel with the team to Super Bowl LX, coach Mike Vrabel announced Thursday.

Williams has spent the season on leave as he undergoes prostate cancer treatments.

“He’s doing good,” Vrabel said, via Brian Hines of patspulpit.com. “He’s excited about traveling with us. I appreciate you asking. Doing well, so we’re excited about having him.”

Inside linebackers coach Zak Kuhr assumed additional responsibility when Williams went on leave, but Williams has spent time around the team.

“It means a lot,” captain Marcus Jones said. ”First off battling what he had to battle through and everything like that so we’re glad that he’s feeling way better. And then he has a lot of the situation of hard work and dedication when it came down to this defense from the beginning. He’s been involved whenever he didn’t have to be, you know what I mean? So, we’re happy about that for sure.”