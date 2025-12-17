 Skip navigation
A win on Saturday would make Eagles first team to repeat as NFC East champions since 2004

  
Published December 17, 2025 04:15 AM

For 20 consecutive seasons, the reigning champion of the NFC East has failed to repeat as division winner. That streak could come to an end on Saturday.

The Eagles won the NFC East last year, and if they beat the Commanders on Saturday, the Eagles will clinch the NFC East this year as well. They would become the first repeat champions in the NFC East since the Eagles won four straight division titles from 2001 to 2004.

Even if the Eagles lose to the Commanders on Saturday, they’re almost certain to win the division. All they need is one more win in their remaining three games, or for the Cowboys to lose one of their remaining three games. In any scenario other than the Eagles losing out and Cowboys winning out, the Eagles win the NFC East.

The NFC East was created in 1967. The Cowboys have the most division titles with 25, followed by the Eagles with 13, Washington with nine, Giants with eight and St. Louis Cardinals, who were realigned out of the division in 2002, with two.