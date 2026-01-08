 Skip navigation
Zach Tom, Malik Willis listed as questionable for Saturday

  
Published January 8, 2026 03:48 PM

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur said early this week that he expects right tackle Zach Tom and quarterback Malik Willis to be ready to go for Saturday’s game in Chicago, but the team didn’t guarantee anything on their final injury report of the week.

Tom and Willis are both listed as questionable. Tom has been out since hurting his knee in mid-December and is also listed with a back injury. He rested on Thursday and LaFleur said he’ll get as much time as possible to show he’s ready to play.

“He’s looked good in practice,” LaFleur said, via the team’s website. “We’ll give him up till gametime, and if he can go, he’ll be out there.”

Willis was inactive with a right shoulder injury last week. Desmond Ridder is also available as a backup option for Jordan Love.

Safety Javon Bullard (knee), wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral), and defensive lineman Warren Brinson (foot) are also listed as questionable.