Brian Schottenheimer doesn’t rule out selecting an offensive player in the first round

The Cowboys allowed the most points in the NFL last season, with the 511 points scored by opponents setting a team record. The team did not do enough this offseason to get new defensive coordinator Christian Parker enough quality players for a turnaround as he switches to a 3-4 base.

So, the Cowboys are widely predicted to use both of their first-round picks on defensive players.

At the NFL owners meetings this week, though, Brian Schottenheimer did not rule out selecting an offensive player with the 12th or 20th overall pick.

“What I love about the draft,” Schottenheimer said, via Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News, “is the unpredictability of it.”

The Cowboys traded for edge rusher Rashan Gary and signed safety Jalen Thompson and defensive tackle Otito Ogbonnia. They still have a glaring need at inside linebacker and could use another edge rusher and a nickel corner.

Still, Schottenheimer isn’t dismissing drafting an offensive player in the first round.

“I feel like we’ve set ourselves up to take the best player available,” Schottenheimer said.

In 2020, the Cowboys did not expect Oklahoma wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to fall to them. So, instead of taking a defensive player — cornerback Damon Arnette, defensive end K’Lavon Chaisson, linebacker Kenneth Murray, linebacker Jordyn Brooks and linebacker Patrick Queen were the next defensive players to be drafted — the Cowboys selected Lamb 17th overall.

“If the best player on the board is clearly an offensive player, then we’ll certainly discuss that,” Schottenheimer said, “and more than likely, knowing [Cowboys owner Jerry Jones], pull the trigger.”