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Giants will host Cowboys on Sunday night in Week 1

  
Published May 11, 2026 07:56 AM

The NFL will reveal the full schedule for the 2026 season on Thursday night, but they have announced one marquee Week 1 game on Monday.

The first Sunday Night Football matchup of the season will see the Cowboys at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to face the Giants on NBC on September 13. It will be the eighth time in 15 seasons that the two NFC East clubs have faced each other in Week 1.

It’s the second straight season that the Cowboys will find themselves in a featured game in the opening week. They were in Philadelphia for the first game of the 2025 season. We also know that the Cowboys will be in Rio to face the Ravens in Week 3 and they will be at home for their customary Thanksgiving game.

The NFL plans to announce all of this year’s international matchups on Wednesday and there will likely be a trickle of other games to prime the pump for Thursday’s big reveal.