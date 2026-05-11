TreVeyon Henderson pushes back against fake quote attributed to him on social media

Social media is bad enough when the vitriol spewed there is reasonably rooted in objective fact. Nowadays, certain accounts will fabricate quotes for engagement. Some will hide behind the notion that it is a “parody” account, even when the supposed joke is far from obvious.

That happened recently to Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson.

An account called “FootballCravee” posted a message with a screenshot of a tweet attributed to Henderson. The post included a biblical quote about marriage and adultery, with no specific reference to coach Mike Vrabel.

The only problem? Henderson never posted it.

Henderson has since pushed back, with this message: “I have never made a public statement on the Vrabes situation. Respectfully, please stop misspreading [sic] false information.”

The mere fact that Henderson interpreted the post as referring to Vrabel when it doesn’t even mention him is telling, but not surprising. It reconfirms how the story has lingered, and mushroomed, in the month or so since it first surfaced.

Roughly a week before the initial images of Vrabel with NFL reporter Dianna Russini were published, Vrabel addressed Henderson’s habit of posting quotes from the Bible on social media.