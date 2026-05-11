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Jaguars sign RB Ameer Abdullah

  
Published May 11, 2026 11:15 AM

Jacksonville has added a veteran running back.

The Jaguars announced on Monday that they’ve signed Ameer Abdullah.

Abdullah, who turns 33 in June, spent last season with the Colts, mainly playing special teams. However, he did have 60 yards rushing with one touchdown, along with 16 catches for 99 yards.

Abdullah spent the previous three seasons with the Raiders, tallying 311 rushing yards with two TDs plus 40 catches for 261 yards with three touchdowns in 2024.

A Lions second-round pick in 2015, Abdullah has appeared in 154 games with 26 starts for Detroit, Minnesota, Carolina, Las Vegas, and Indianapolis.

Additionally, the Jags announced they’ve re-signed offensive lineman Sal Wormley, placed offensive lineman Jordan White on the reserve/retired list, and waived running back Ja’Quinden Jackson.