Vikings to induct Adrian Peterson into their Ring of Honor

Adrian Peterson had an eventful trip to the Vikings’ facility last week.

Peterson thought he was in town to speak to the team’s rookies ahead of their minicamp, but the Vikings had something to share with him. While Peterson was filming content for the team’s website, former Viking John Randle entered the room and showed Peterson a display that revealed he has been elected to the franchise’s Ring of Honor.

Peterson was the seventh pick of the 2007 draft and he spent 10 years with the Vikings. Peterson led the league in rushing three times during that stint, including a 2,097-yard season in 2012 that ranks as the second-best single-season effort in NFL history. He was named the league MVP that year and is the last non-quarterback to win the award.

Peterson, who is the Vikings’ all-time leader in rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, also set the NFL record for single-game rushing yards by busting loose for 296 yards in a 2007 game. He will also be eligible for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame for the first time in 2027, so there could be back-to-back honors for Peterson in the near future.