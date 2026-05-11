Chris Boswell agrees to four-year extension with Steelers

The Steelers haven’t settled anything with quarterback Aaron Rodgers for the 2026 season, but they got a deal done with kicker Chris Boswell.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Boswell has agreed to a four-year extension with the team. That puts him under contract in Pittsburgh through the 2030 season.

Boswell’s deal is worth $28 million and the $7 million average annual salary of the extension is equal to the one that Brandon Aubrey signed with the Cowboys earlier in the offseason.

Boswell is heading into his 12th season with the Steelers. He is 299-of-341 on field goals and 353-of-369 on extra points during his time in Pittsburgh. Boswell, who was a first-team All-Pro in 2024, was 27-of-32 on field goals and 42-of-43 on extra points last year.