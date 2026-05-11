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Mike Danna signs one-year deal with Bills

  
Published May 11, 2026 10:16 AM

The Bills are starting the week by adding a veteran defender.

Buffalo announced on Monday that the club has signed outside linebacker Mike Danna to a one-year deal.

Danna, 28, was released by the Chiefs in February after spending his first six seasons with the franchise. In 2025, Danna appeared in 15 games with 14 starts, recording 25 total tackles, three tackles for loss, four QB hits, a sack, and an interception.

A fifth-round pick in the 2020 draft, Danna has appeared in 87 games with 49 starts, recording 21.5 sacks, 25 tackles for loss, and 51 QB hits.

He is a two-time Super Bowl champion, having won back-to-back rings with Kansas City in 2022 and 2023.