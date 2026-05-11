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NBC, Peacock will broadcast Week 17 doubleheader on Saturday, January 2

  
Published May 11, 2026 12:39 PM

Monday morning brought word that NBC’s first Sunday night game of the season will feature the Cowboys visiting the Giants and the network announced some news about the Week 17 schedule later in the day.

There will be a pair of games played on Saturday, January 2. The first will kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET and it will be broadcast on both NBC and Peacock. The second game will be at 8 p.m. ET and will be streaming exclusively on Peacock. NBC and Peacock will also show the usual Sunday Night Football game on January 3.

The early afternoon game on Saturday is an addition to the NBC block of games for the 2026 season while the late game will be the fifth NFL game exclusively shown on Peacock.

No teams for any of the games have been announced at this point and recent years have seen the NFL set aside a handful of games that will be eligible to be flexed to the Saturday window. More news on that will come with Thursday’s announcement of the full schedule for the 2026 season.