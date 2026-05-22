Klint Kubiak wants to challenge Ashton Jeanty, get more out of him in Year 2

Raiders coach Klint Kubiak thinks running back Ashton Jeanty can do more in his second year in the league.

Jeanty got a big workload as a rookie last year, carrying 266 times for 975 yards and adding 55 catches for 346 yards. But Kubiak, the Raiders’ first-year coach, wants to give the ball to Jeanty more.

“We want to put a lot of pressure on Ashton,” Kubiak said. “The next guy that steps up, whoever that may be, that’s going to be seen here in practice, OTAs and training camp, but we think we should continue to challenge Ashton and get more out of him. It’s important to have a quality second back, but the best player has got to play, and we’ve got to get them on the field as much as we can. I don’t know the play-snap percentage, but you look at [49ers running back] Christian McCaffrey, his play-snap percentage is high. So, those great backs, they don’t want to come off the field.”

McCaffrey played 83 percent of the 49ers’ offensive snaps last season. Jeanty played 78 percent of the Raiders’ offensive snaps last season. If things go according to Kubiak’s plan, Jeanty will play even more than he did as a rookie, get the ball even more than he did as a rookie, and produce even more than he did as a rookie.