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Report: Cardinals and Jacoby Brissett are “significantly” far apart in negotiations

  
Published May 22, 2026 05:53 PM

Jacoby Brissett has not attended any of the Cardinals’ voluntary offseason program as he waits for a reworked contract for this season.

Josh Weinfuss of ESPN reports that Brissett and the Cardinals are “significantly” far apart in negotiations.

The quarterback is entering the second year of a two-year deal he signed in March 2025. He is scheduled to make $4.88 million in 2026, with a max value of $5.39 million, but only $1.5 million is guaranteed. Gardner Minshew, who was signed as a free agent in March, has $5.14 million guaranteed for this season.

Earlier this offseason, Weinfuss reported that the Cardinals informed Brissett he was their starting quarterback. But the Cardinals have a new head coach and a new offense, and it’s unclear to what extent Brissett’s absence will hurt him in the competition for the starting job.

Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur downplayed Brissett’s absence earlier this week, saying that Brissett has “done probably everything we’ve ever done schematically.”

Arizona will hold a mandatory minicamp on June 8-10, which will cost Brissett a fine of $107,911 if he misses all three days.

Brissett started 12 games for the Cardinals last season, completing 64.9 percent of his passes for 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions. The Cardinals went 1-11 in his starts.