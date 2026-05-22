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Jaxson Dart introduces Donald Trump at New York event

  
Published May 22, 2026 06:13 PM

Well, this won’t upset anyone.

Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart introduced President Donald Trump at a Friday event in Rockland County, New York.

It’s a risky move for any player who hopes to appeal to everyone. Especially since Dart plays for a team named for one of the bluest of the blue American cities.

Throw in the fact that Trump’s approval rating is currently tanking, the risk is greater than it would be to show up for and to support a popular political figure. Regardless, Dart can expect to get at least some of the same kind of blowback that those with a different perspective have gotten when they choose to speak out against the policies and practices of the current administration.

But perhaps not as much. One side is much quicker to say to dissenting views, “Shut up and dribble.” While also welcoming the input of athletes and entertainers who chime in with an opinion that meshes with their own.

My own view is this: Say whatever you want. Support whoever you want. But recognize that, yes, there may be some scrutiny and criticism that comes from doing anything other than staying above the fray.

For a guy who has yet to fully establish himself, it’s a bolder move than it would be for a quarterback or any other player who has become one of the best at the position he plays.