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Texans LB E.J. Speed partially tore a quadriceps while lifting weights

  
Published May 22, 2026 03:54 PM

Texans linebacker E.J. Speed partially tore a quadriceps and a quadriceps tendon while lifting weights in the offseason program, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team doctor, will perform Speed’s surgery, and Speed is expected back “at some point” this season, Wilson adds.

Speed re-signed with the Texans on a two-year deal with a maximum value of $13 million, including $7.5 million guaranteed, this offseason. He had signed a one-year, $5 million contract with the Texans in the 2025 offseason.

Speed totaled 62 tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed in 16 games with nine starts last season. He played 44 percent of the defensive snaps and 52 percent of the special teams snaps in the games he played.

The Colts made Speed a fifth-round pick in 2019, and he spent six years in Indianapolis.