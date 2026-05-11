Fox acquires two more national games

The five-game package that at one point seemed to be headed for YouTube will instead be split between Netflix and Fox.

Per multiple reports, Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said Monday that the company will add a pair of nationally-televised games to its existing Sunday afternoon package.

One of the games will originate in Germany, giving Fox the first-ever tripleheader of games on a single day on broadcast TV. That game will be hosted by the Lions. That game will be played on Sunday, November 15.

The other game will be played on the Saturday of Week 15, in December.

Earlier this year, the NFL invited partners to bid on a five-game package. After YouTube emerged as the favorite, it changed to YouTube getting nothing. The other two companies that were among the three finalists — Netflix and Fox — will divide the quintet of standalone games. Netflix has three (giving it five for the season), and Fox has two.