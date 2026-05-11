Report: Aaron Rodgers did not meet with the Steelers over the weekend

Aaron Rodgers may have been in Pittsburgh over the weekend, but his visit didn’t include a meeting with the Steelers.

A report from 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh late last week said that Rodgers would be at the team’s facility and that he was expected to sign with the team before the weekend was over. Subsequent reports cast doubt on the imminent signing, whether the Steelers had any idea that Rodgers was going to be in the city and that any meeting was in the works.

Saturday brought word that Rodgers and the Steelers had not met and Adam Schefter of ESPN said on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday that the weekend passed without any interaction between the quarterback and the team.

The Steelers move into the final phase of their offseason program next Monday when they hold the first of 10 scheduled offseason team activities. Whether Rodgers will be there for any of those workouts remains as much of a mystery as it was when his first season as a Steeler came to an end in a 30-6 blowout loss to the Texans.