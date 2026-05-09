Report: Aaron Rodgers has been in Pittsburgh for a couple days, but hasn’t met with Steelers

Yes, Aaron Rodgers has returned to Pittsburgh. No, he has not yet returned to the Steelers.

Via Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Rodgers “has been in town for a couple days.” However, he has not met with the Steelers. He also has not made an appearance at the team’s facility during the weekend’s rookie minicamp. (There had been at least one report that he wanted to get to know the new players.)

Instead, the Steelers have been talking to Rodgers’s agent.

Despite persistent claims that Rodgers’s potential re-signing isn’t about money, there’s nothing to discuss in a veteran contract except money. He had a base salary of $13.65 million last year, a very low rate relative to the market at the position. This year, the ultimate question is the amount he wants, the amount the team will offer, and whether (and where) the two positions will overlap.

Meanwhile, coach Mike McCarthy met with reporters on Saturday. On the possibility of Rodgers officially joining the team before OTAs begin on May 18, McCarthy said, “Three quarterbacks is the normal. Four would be awesome.”