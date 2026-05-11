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Missouri RB Ahmad Hardy was shot early Sunday

  
Published May 11, 2026 10:14 AM

Missouri running back Ahmad Hardy, who finished second among all FBS players with 1,649 rushing yards in 2025, was shot early Sunday at a concert in Mississippi. He is in stable condition after undergoing surgery.

The university announced the incident on Monday, via ESPN.

“Ahmad is deeply loved by his teammates, coaches, friends, family and fans,” the school said in a statement. “We will continue to stand beside him and his family through this difficult time, offering our love, prayers, strength and support.”

No timeline is available for his return to football.

Hardy transferred to Missouri from UL Monroe in 2025, after rushing for 1,351 yards in 2024. In his first year at Missouri, he also scored 16 touchdowns while averaging 6.4 yards per rushing attempt.