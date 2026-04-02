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Kirk Cousins went from taking his time to doing a deal

  
Published April 2, 2026 04:13 PM

Earlier this week, Kirk Cousins was supposedly taking his time. Just like that, he’s doing a deal with the Raiders.

He had options, obviously. The Rams were interested in him as the backup to Matthew Stafford, if Jimmy Garoppolo doesn’t return. The Packers were interested, too.

His decision to sign with the Raiders means that no clear-cut starting opportunity was available. The Cardinals apparently never came calling. The Steelers could have been a possibility, if Aaron Rodgers doesn’t play in 2026.

But the Raiders wanted a veteran. Coach Klint Kubiak said so on Tuesday. And Cousins becomes the bridge quarterback, turning his $10 million guarantee for 2026 into $20 million, when factoring in next year’s $10 million guaranteed roster bonus.

Cousins also may have had an offer from CBS. The Matt Ryan chair is open, and Cousins was excellent in his playoff assignment there. (Kyle Long was, too.)

Still, Cousins wasn’t going to make $20 million at CBS this year. TV can wait, and it will be there when he’s done. Even if CBS may not have a seat when Cousins is ready, he likely has the confidence that someone will make room for him at the appropriate time.

The real question is the extent to which Cousins will play in 2026. But at least he knows going in that his new team will most likely be picking a quarterback in Round 1. Unlike two years ago, when the Falcons blindsided him by picking Michael Penix Jr. only weeks after giving Cousins $100 million in guarantees.