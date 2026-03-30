Sean McVay: I’d love to have Kirk Cousins if things don’t work out with Jimmy Garoppolo

Sean McVay and Kirk Cousins worked together in Washington 10 years ago and McVay wouldn’t mind it if things work out for the two of them to work together again in Los Angeles.

The Rams currently have Stetson Bennett as their only quarterback behind Matthew Stafford and McVay said on PFT Live from the league meeting in Arizona on Monday that the team will be adding another player to the mix. Jimmy Garoppolo has filled that role for the last two seasons and remains available after talks with the Cardinals fell apart without a deal coming together.

McVay said on Monday that Garoppolo is “working through his process right now” and that the team would like to have him back in the No. 2 role. He also recalled his time working with Cousins when he was the offensive coordinator in Washington while saying that the veteran is also an appealing option for the backup job.

“People make some of the connections with Kirk,” McVay said. “If it doesn’t work out with Jimmy, that’s definitely something that — Kirk is as influential as anybody in helping me get to L.A. in the first place. I know he’s got some other options and some other suitors, but Jimmy and Kirk are guys that I’d love to have back with us.”

The Rams could strike a deal with either quarterback at any time and McVay didn’t give any indication about how quickly things might play out for the Rams.