Packers have discussed Kirk Cousins as a backup to Jordan Love

The Rams aren’t the only team interested in Kirk Cousins as a backup quarterback. The Packers also have interest.

Packers General Manager Brian Gutekunst confirmed Monday that Cousins is one of the options the team has discussed after losing Malik Willis in free agency. Desmond Ridder and Kyle McCord are the two quarterbacks currently behind Jordan Love.

“Yeah, we’ve discussed a lot of those options,” Gutekunst said when asked about Cousins, via Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com. “Obviously that’s a guy who’s got a lot of pelts on the wall in this league, so we’ve certainly discussed all those kind of things.”

Packers head coach Matt LaFleur was the quarterbacks coach in Washington during Cousins’ first two seasons in the league (2012-13).

Cousins started eight games last season as the backup to Michael Penix, who tore his ACL in Week 11 against Carolina.

Cousins has thrown for 44,700 yards with 298 touchdowns and 131 interceptions in his 14-year career.