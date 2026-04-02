Joe Brady still has high hopes for Keon Coleman

Joe Brady replacing Sean McDermott as the head coach of the Bills is the best thing that could have happened to Keon Coleman. The wide receiver has been a disappointment since the Bills used a second-round pick on him in 2024.

However, the Bills continue to have faith that Coleman will grow up and live up to expectations.

“The thing with Keon is from a football standpoint, man, his work ethic, his approach, how he’s going through it, if Keon just takes care of himself off the field and he just shows up, he’s going to be good to go,” Brady said at the owners meetings this week, via Sal Maiorana of the Democrat & Chronicle. “Keon is on our football team. I’ve never said anything negative. I was the first to tell everybody I want Keon Coleman. Keon’s not going to just be pushed aside. He’s going to continue to develop and [receivers coach] Drew Terrell has a great plan of what we’re going to do to be able to get him to be the receiver that we ultimately drafted him to be.”

Coleman’s struggles perhaps trace to his off-the-field problems, including tardiness.

“It’s just about now, just making sure I’m there doing what I have to do so that I can go out on the football field and do my thing,” Brady said. “I think the reality of it is we can’t just coach the players. We have to coach the person. And it’s important that you know, and that’s part of the meetings that I’ve had as a head coach right now is making sure that as the head coach I’m understanding that.”

In two seasons, Coleman has played 26 games, totaling 67 receptions for 960 yards and eight touchdowns.