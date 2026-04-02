NFL offers guaranteed training fees to potential replacement officials

The NFL isn’t bluffing about lining up replacement officials sooner rather than later.

Per a source with knowledge of the situation, the league has communicated the basic terms for interested replacement officials.

A recent email sent to potential candidates asks candidates to apply on or before Sunday, April 5. The league plans to have an introductory in-person meeting from May 1 to May 3, with the NFL covering all expenses.

The three-day session will include classroom work and on-field physical activity sessions.

For those who are selected, the league will provide guaranteed meeting/training fees for May through August. The process will include in-person meetings, Zoom meetings, training sessions, and possibly OTAs, minicamp, and/or training-camp attendance.

For the meeting/training sessions, the NFL will pay these guaranteed sums: (1) for “Group of 4" active officials, $120,000; (2) for retired or released FBS officials, $100,000; (3) for FCS or Division II officials, $70,000; (4) for Division III, NAIA, or NJCAA officials, $50,000.

If the replacement officials work games, they’ll get $2,500 in the preseason per game, $4,000 in the regular-season per game, and $4,500 in the postseason per game.

The financial commitment to meetings and training raises the stakes to get a deal done with the NFL Referees Association before May 1. By the time the NFL hires replacement officials for May through August at the guaranteed rates listed above, a significant investment will have been made.

Whether that sets the stage for serious negotiations by the end of April remains to be seen. Starting next month, the situation will become more expensive for the NFL. Which will perhaps make the league more stubborn about the terms it wants from the current officials.