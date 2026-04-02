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Stephon Gilmore announces retirement

  
Published April 2, 2026 04:00 PM

Free agent cornerback Stephon Gilmore announced his retirement on Thursday.

He posted the news on social media.

Gilmore, 35, has not played since 2024 and did not sign with a team last season.

The Bills made him the 10th overall pick in 2012, and he played five seasons with Buffalo, four with New England and one each with Carolina, Indianapolis, Dallas and Minnesota.

He was Defensive Player of the Year in 2019 with the Patriots when he led the league with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups.

In his career, the five-time Pro Bowler totaled 617 tackles, 32 interceptions, 149 pass breakups, eight forced fumbles and a sack.