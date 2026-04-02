Chiefs hope to face Falcons in Madrid this season

The NFL announced that the Falcons will be the designated home team for a game in Madrid this season, but they have not announced the other team that will be heading to Spain in the fall.

One team is lobbying the league for a chance to head across the Atlantic Ocean. Chiefs president Mark Donovan told Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star that they hope to be joining the Falcons overseas.

“We’ve been very open and aggressive with the league — as we have been since the beginning — that we want to play in Spain this year,” Donovan said. “We think it would be a great market, game [and] matchup.”

The Chiefs are one of three teams — the Bears and Dolphins are the others — that the NFL has granted marketing rights in Spain. The Bears are also on the list of Falcons home opponents for the 2026 season.

