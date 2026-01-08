 Skip navigation
Jaylen Warren did not practice Thursday with illness

  
Published January 8, 2026 04:06 PM

The Steelers’ 53-man roster is pretty healthy as the club begins its practice week for Monday night’s matchup with the Texans.

But one key player was not on the field on Thursday.

Running back Jaylen Warren did not participate due to an illness, according to Pittsburgh’s injury report.

Warren led the Steelers with 958 yards rushing and six rushing touchdowns this season. He also caught 40 passes for 333 yards with two TDs.

Otherwise, the Steelers’ injury report is quite clean. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers (left wrist), linebacker T.J. Watt (lung), receiver Ben Skowronek (hand), and long snapper Christian Kuntz (knee) were all full.

Defensive tackle Cameron Heyward was limited with rest.