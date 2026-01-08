Ravens request interview with Robert Saleh

49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh’s first head coaching stint didn’t go all that well, but his time with the Jets isn’t stopping teams with vacancies from asking for a chance to sit down with him.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Ravens have requested an interview with Saleh. The Cardinals, Falcons and Titans have also put in requests for interviews with him.

Saleh will not be able to speak to any teams until after the 49ers play the Eagles on Sunday. Saleh can have a virtual interview next week regardless of the result of the game and a second, in-person interview would be possible after the divisional round if the 49ers have been eliminated by that point.

The Ravens have scheduled interviews with Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator Davis Webb for Thursday. They are also expected to speak with Chiefs offensive coordinator and Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores at present.