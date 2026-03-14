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Darnell Mooney will join the Giants

  
Published March 14, 2026 06:25 PM

The Giants are adding another target for second-year quarterback Jaxson Dart.

According to multiple reports, they have agreed to terms with wideout Darnell Mooney. It will be a one-year deal worth up to $10 million for the former Falcon.

Mooney was released by Atlanta earlier this week after spending the last two seasons with the team. Mooney had 64 catches for 992 yards and five touchdowns in 2024, but dropped to 32 for 443 yards and a touchdown during the 2025 season.

Mooney had 213 catches for 2,593 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Bears in his first five seasons.

The Giants have also added tight end Isaiah Likely and wide receiver Calvin Austin to go with a returning Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Isaiah Hodgins, and Theo Johnson.