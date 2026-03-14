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Texans sign guard Evan Brown to one-year contract

  
Published March 14, 2026 05:17 PM

The Texans are adding another piece to their offensive line.

Evan Brown, a guard who was cut by the Cardinals this week, has signed a one-year deal with the Texans, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The much-maligned Texans offensive line also added free agent offensive tackle Braden Smith this week. Improving the line has been a top priority in Houston.

The 29-year-old Brown started 28 games at guard in Arizona the last two seasons. He has also spent time with the Seahawks, Lions, Browns, Dolphins and Giants.