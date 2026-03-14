Chargers re-sign QB Trey Lance

New Chargers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel will be working with a backup quarterback who was already in L.A.

Via Adam Schefter of ESPN, Trey Lance has signed a one-year deal to return to the Chargers. It’s reportedly worth “up to” $6.75 million (which means the base value will be lower, perhaps significantly).

Lance signed with the Chargers as a free agent in 2025. He appeared in four games with one start, completing 27 of 57 passes for 226 yards, no touchdowns, one interception, and a passer rating of 50.8.

The third overall pick of the 49ers in 2021, Lance’s days as a starter have seemingly ended. He entered 2022 as the Week 1 starting quarterback in San Francisco, but he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 2. By 2023, Brock Purdy had moved from last player drafted to the top of the depth chart.

Lance was traded to the Cowboys that same year. He spent the final two seasons of his rookie contract in Dallas.

For his career, Lance has 16 regular-season appearances and six starts.