Josh Allen remains full, Matt Prater returns to practice as full participant

  
Published January 8, 2026 03:54 PM

Josh Allen remains on track to be just fine to start Sunday’s wild card matchup with the Jaguars.

Allen was again listed as a full participant on Buffalo’s Thursday injury report after he was full on Wednesday, too.

Allen has been dealing with a foot injury suffered during Buffalo’s Week 16 victory over the Browns. He was still able to play against Philadelphia in Week 17 but the club rested him in last week’s win over the Jets.

Linebacker Matt Milano (illness) returned on Thursday as a full participant after he did not participate on Wednesday.

Kicker Matt Prater (right quad) was also upgraded to a full participant after he was a DNP on Wednesday. Buffalo had added Matthew Wright to the practice squad as insurance if Prater is unable to kick.

Defensive tackle T.J. Sanders (shoulder) was added to the report as full.

Linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), running back Ty Johnson (ankle), and receiver Joshua Palmer (ankle) remained non-participants.

Safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral), defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring), and linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck) all remained limited.

Safety Cole Bishop (ribs), defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring), and defensive back Cam Lewis (toe) all remained full.